Patriots’ Cam Newton, Mac Jones Decline To Reveal Vaccination Status

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Both New England Patriots starting quarterback hopefuls chose not to reveal whether they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Incumbent starter Cam Newton said vaccination status is “too personal” a topic to share publicly.

“I think it’s too personal for each and every person to discuss it, and I’ll just keep it at that,” Newton said after Thursday’s training camp practice.

Rookie Mac Jones said he believes “a lot” of Patriots players are vaccinated but declined to say whether he is part of that group.

“Yeah, I think in terms of our team, everyone has their personal choice, and we’re all just trying to make the right decision to keep everyone protected,” Jones said. “And we all want to play. So, it’s kind of a personal thing. I think a lot of guys on our team are, and that’s a good thing. And we’re going to keep moving forward. It’s made it a lot easier to go about the day.

“But, like I said, that’s a personal choice. It’s up to the players.”

Head coach Bill Belichick said before training camp that “most” Patriots players had been vaccinated.