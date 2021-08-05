Revolution Recruit Lionel Messi With Simple Tweet After Barcelona Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Gillette Stadium once again be the home of a G.O.A.T?

Probably not, but don’t tell that to the New England Revolution.

In case you haven’t heard, FC Barcelona on Thursday announced that superstar Lionel Messi will not re-sign with the club. The 34-year-old, considered by some to be the greatest soccer player of all time, has been a free agent since June 30.

The New England Revolution reacted to the news with a simple recruitment pitch.

Take a look:

@ us ? — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 5, 2021

Hey, the worst he can say is “no,” right?