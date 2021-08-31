Patriots Cutting Cam Newton, Mac Jones Winning QB Job Creates Social Media Frenzy

What a wild morning it has been

The New England Patriots’ quarterback battle was one of the biggest stories in the NFL this preseason, so it’s no surprise it caused a stir when the decision was made.

In something of a stunner, the Patriots released Cam Newton, making Mac Jones the starting quarterback. Many figured that even in the seemingly off-chance the Patriots made Jones the starter, they would at least keep Newton as the backup.

But they didn’t. Jones now is the top quarterback in New England, and it looks like Brian Hoyer will be his backup. Newton gets to choose his next destination, but it won’t be Foxboro.

Unsurprisingly, there was a flurry of reactions on social media.

Jones winning the job always was a possibility, but this is a bit of a stunner.

