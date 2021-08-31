Patriots Reportedly Cut Cam Newton After Mac Jones Wins QB Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones officially is QB1 in New England.

The Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Jim McBride of The Boston Globe was the first to report Newton’s release.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Newton started all three of the Patriots’ preseason games and took first QB reps in practice throughout training camp, but Jones showed consistent improvement over the course of his first NFL summer. The 22-year-old Alabama product completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 388 yards and one touchdown in the preseason, finishing as Pro Football Focus’ third-highest-graded quarterback.

Jones’ final preseason performance was his best yet, as he completed 71.2 percent of his passes (10 for 14 with two drops and one pass batted at the line) and averaged a personal-best 11.1 yards per attempt against the New York Giants. Four days prior, Jones carved up the Giants’ first-team defense during a dominant joint practice while Newton was sidelined following a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding.”

That off-field slipup forced Newton, who is not vaccinated, to miss three practices during a key stage of the preseason. The 32-year-old started 15 games for the Patriots last season.

Veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer likely will make the roster as Jones’ primary backup, with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham beginning the season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from back surgery.