Chris Sale Grateful For Opportunity To Pitch Again After Tommy John Surgery

Sale will make start No. 2 on Friday

The journey for Chris Sale has been a long one.

After a successful season debut, the Boston Red Sox ace looks to replicate his continued success when he faces the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Former Sox pitcher and legend Tim Wakefield emphasized how important the support system within the organization has been in Sale’s return to the mound.

With two long years without baseball, Sale finally is back at Fenway and doing what he does best.

For more on the Chris Sale, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

