N’Keal Harry appears to have dodged a bullet.

The Patriots wide receiver came down hard on his shoulder after a perfectly placed pass by Mac Jones in New England’s 35-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Eagles was dropped. Harry was seen leaving Lincoln Financial Field in a sling.

Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much of an update on Harry, but it seems things could have been much worse.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was no structural damage shown on Harry’s tests and is week to week. Schefter added Harry simply will “need rest.”

That’s certainly good news considering how many strides he’s made in the preseason and training camp.