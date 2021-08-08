All good things must come to an end — the 2020 Tokyo Olympics included. After more than two weeks of action, with 339 medal events in 41 sports, the closing ceremony will take place Sunday at the Olympic Stadium.

Viewers in the United States can watch the ceremony live beginning at 7 a.m. ET., which is 8 p.m. in Tokyo. If that time clashes with your morning routine, NBC will air it as part of its primetime broadcast at 8 p.m. That programming block will be preceded by “Tokyo Gold” wrap-up show, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

At the closing ceremony, there is a parade of nations, a parade of athletes and closing speeches, then the Olympic flame is extinguished. It remains to be seen how all of that will work in a Games that has been marked by a global pandemic.

Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony live in the United States.

When: Sunday, Aug. 8, at 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock