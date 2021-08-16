Travis Shaw Feels ‘Really Good’ Health Wise Upon Joining Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Travis Shaw feels good about coming back to Boston. Literally and figuratively.

The Red Sox on Sunday claimed the infielder off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, adding another option at first base. How soon he’ll play isn’t clear, though.

Shaw was placed on the Brewers 60-Day Injured List with a dislocated left shoulder on June 10, and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville just over two weeks later. Apparently, it has him feeling back on the right track.

“Yes I am,” Shaw told NESN when asked if he’s feeling healthy.

“Rehab assignment went well the past couple of weeks. Swung the bat well, and feel really good with where I?m at right now health wise.”

In 11 games with Nashville, Shaw batted .273 with two homers and eight RBI. Regardless of whether he plays or not, Shaw could be with Boston’s roster in New York on Tuesday for a doubleheader set against the Yankees.

“I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Chaim about it,” Cora said, when asked if Shaw would join the Red Sox right away in a postgame media availability Sunday. “Somebody mentioned that he’s here, so I don’t know what the plan is but I bet there’s a good chance he’ll be with us on Tuesday.”