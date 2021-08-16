NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Clippers might have done Rajon Rondo dirty.

The former Boston Celtics point guard was part of a trade that brought Eric Bledsoe back to Clippers. So, after being bounced from his chosen destination of Atlanta and then traded to LA, Rondo now is being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Along with Rondo, teammates Patrick Beverley and Daniel Oturu join the Grizzlies in a trade that sees the Clippers reunite with a player they drafted and developed, while at the same time, shedding some contracts, dropping their tax bill by $30 million and creating an $8.3 million traded player exception.

Cap ramifications for LAC/MEM:



LAC

?Eric Bledsoe: $18.1M and $19.4M ($3.9M GTY)

?LAC will see their tax bill drop from $125M to $95M (savings of $30M)

?$8.3M TE for LAC



MEM

?Patrick Beverley: $14.3M

?Rajon Rondo: $7.5M ($750K likely bonus)

?Daniel Oturu: $1.5M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 16, 2021

After winning the 2019-20 NBA championship with the Lakers, becoming the first player to win a title in LA and Boston, Rondo signed a two-year, $15 million guaranteed contract with the Atlanta Hawks, who traded him to the Clippers for Lou Williams.

Memphis might look a little different, though.

Wojnarowski reported the Grizzlies, “with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis — and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal.”