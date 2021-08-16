The Los Angeles Clippers might have done Rajon Rondo dirty.
The former Boston Celtics point guard was part of a trade that brought Eric Bledsoe back to Clippers. So, after being bounced from his chosen destination of Atlanta and then traded to LA, Rondo now is being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.
Along with Rondo, teammates Patrick Beverley and Daniel Oturu join the Grizzlies in a trade that sees the Clippers reunite with a player they drafted and developed, while at the same time, shedding some contracts, dropping their tax bill by $30 million and creating an $8.3 million traded player exception.
After winning the 2019-20 NBA championship with the Lakers, becoming the first player to win a title in LA and Boston, Rondo signed a two-year, $15 million guaranteed contract with the Atlanta Hawks, who traded him to the Clippers for Lou Williams.
Memphis might look a little different, though.
Wojnarowski reported the Grizzlies, “with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis — and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal.”
As for Rondo, he’s a free agent following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.
Boston would love a veteran ballhandler, and Rondo certainly can still contribute to any team he ends up on. But the Celtics roster is full and they’ve recently made some moves to address their payroll and guard depth.
It’s fun to dream, though.