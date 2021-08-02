USWNT’s Olympic Gold Medal Pursuit Ends With Loss To Canada

NESN Logo Sign In

The gold medal for women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics will not be coming back to the United States.

The U.S., which entered the tournament as the favorite to win the ultimate prize, had its dreams of claiming gold crushed by Canada on Monday. The Canadians narrowly edged out their North American counterpart in the semifinal matchup, as Jessie Fleming’s penalty kick goal in the 75th minute was the difference in the 1-0 victory.

? ¡CANADÁ SUEÑA CON LA FINAL!



?? Jessie Fleming definió de manera magistral el disparo desde los once pasos



? Está siendo la heroína de @CanadaSoccerEN



? ¿Reaccionará @USWNT? #OlimpicosTelemundo #USA 0-1 #CAN pic.twitter.com/TmDUfnyRns — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 2, 2021

Canada, which earned bronze in the last two Olympic Games, had not beaten the United States in any forum since 2001.

The Americans will settle for the bronze medal match, which is set for Thursday. They’ll face off against the loser of the Australia-Sweden semifinal clash, while the winner of that contest will meet Canada with gold on the line.