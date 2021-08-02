NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a big summer for natives of Arlington, Mass. and the latest local to make sports headlines is Miles Robinson.

The United States men’s soccer team, facing Mexico in the Gold Cup Final on Sunday, fought throughout a tie game until being awarded a set piece in the 116th minute. Robinson helped capitalize.

Kellyn Acosta delivered a beautiful ball to the top of the six-yard box, and Robinson executed with a perfect header that ultimately sealed the deal for the USMNT.

Check it out.

MILES ROBINSON PUTS THE U.S. UP AGAINST MEXICO IN EXTRA TIME OF THE GOLD CUP FINAL ?



(via @tudnusa)pic.twitter.com/ybUG3XhWqU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2021

Filthy.

There must be something in the water up in Arlington, as just recently, Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks shouted out his hometown after winning the NBA Finals.