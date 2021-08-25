NESN Logo Sign In

There are two very simple takeaways from Tuukka Rask’s appearance Wednesday on NESN’s coverage of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

One: He is feeling healthy and, barring a setback, believes he can keep playing.

Two: He will only play for the Boston Bruins, and won’t milk them for every penny left of their cap space.

That does create something of a good problem for the Bruins. Boston will roll into this season with Jeremy Swayman and newly signed veteran Linus Ullmark. Both will get an equal shot to claim the starting goalie job.

The leash will be shorter on both, as neither is a Vezina-caliber netminder like Rask and a relatively small gap between the two in terms of talent and potential.

While this is conjecture, the thought is if the Bruins want Rask back, he’ll probably sign around late December, early January — he said Wednesday he hopes to be ready by Christmastime/early January. He’ll be had on a cheap deal, which might eat up the rest of the Bruins’ current cap space or, depending on further moves or if anyone still is on long-term injured reserve, leave them with a little flexibility.

Unless Swayman is playing out of his mind, there’s a good chance he’d be sent down if there’s not a major difference between him and Ullmark. He’s still young and waivers exempt and would be better off playing regularly in Providence than periodically backing up in Boston.