Tuukka Rask Shares Encouraging Health Update After Hip Surgery

Tuukka Rask is feeling good, to the point his timeline might be a little earlier than expected.

The Boston Bruins netminder underwent hip surgery at the end of July to repair a labrum ailment sustained last season. Rask played through the injury during the postseason.

And while he remains a free agent — who only wants to play for Boston — Rask is trending in the right direction.

“I’m two-to-three more weeks away from working out,” Rask said Wednesday during NESN’s coverage of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon. “(The surgery) was really good. It was perfect, they fixed everything they wanted to …

“I’d be ready to go probably around Christmastime, January.”

Initial estimates suggested it would be January or February that Rask might be ready. With Rask’s future uncertain, the Bruins signed veteran goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year deal to partner up with Jeremy Swayman.

Of course, Rask has to continue progressing positively, something that isn’t always a guarantee. But for now, he’s feeling good.