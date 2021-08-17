NESN Logo Sign In

PHILADELPHIA — Jakobi Meyers hasn’t spoken much to Julian Edelman since the legendary New England Patriots receiver retired in April.

That must mean he’s doing something right.

Meyers, who’s set to succeed Edelman in the Patriots’ lineage of talented slot receivers, said he views his lack of interaction with his former teammate as a positive.

“Jules is a real quiet guy,” Meyers said after the Patriots’ second joint practice with the Eagles. “When he’s talking to you, you might have messed up. So I think we’ve been on good terms.”

Edelman has to be pleased with the way his successor has performed this summer. Meyers has been the Patriots’ best and most consistent wideout since training camp began, outpacing free agent additions Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

During a red-zone 7-on-7 drill Tuesday, Meyers caught six passes on seven targets from quarterbacks Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. The rest of New England’s receivers combined for eight total receptions during that period.

With Edelman missing most of his final season with what proved to be a career-ending knee injury, Meyers emerged as New England’s most productive pass-catchers, finishing with 59 catches for 729 yards and ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in yards per route run.