Patriots Joint Practice Observations: How Mac Jones, Cam Newton Fared

INJURY REPORT

Rookie edge rusher Ronnie Perkins briefly left the field, flanked by a team trainer, but later returned with his right knee taped. He appeared to tweak something during an awkward collision on a kickoff return.

QB REPORT

Both of New England’s starting quarterback hopefuls turned in strong performances Tuesday, finishing with near-perfect stat lines.

Cam Newton went 11-of-12 in 7-on-7s, opening with 11 straight completions before a Kristian Wilkerson drop in the end zone. He was 2-of-3 across a few brief 11-on-11 periods, completing a short pass to Kendrick Bourne that was nearly intercepted and a screen to Sony Michel. Newton’s lone incompletion was batted down by a linebacker.

Mac Jones started poorly with an ugly interception on his first 7-on-7 rep — he stared down tight end Devin Asiasi up the seam, and an Eagles linebacker undercut the route for an easy pick — but was flawless from there on out, closing 7s with 10 consecutive completions and going 3-for-3 in 11-on-11s.

Overall, this was a much-improved showing from the Patriots’ passing game, which sputtered at times Monday. Newton and Jones combined for just three total incompletions on 29 attempts.

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots divide reps between the two Thursday night. In last week’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, Newton played the first two series, and Jones got the next five.

ASSORTED NOTES

— Red zone was the primary focus of Tuesday’s practice. All reps in 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills took place inside the 20-yard line.

— Practice was shorter than Monday’s, wrapping up after about an hour and 20 minutes. It also was light on full-team work, with the Patriots’ offense totaling just 18 11-on-11 reps. Newton and Jones logged close to 60 11-on-11 reps between them on Monday.