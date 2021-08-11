Why You Shouldn’t Sleep On Jakobi Meyers In Patriots’ New-Look Offense

Meyers has needed to work hard to earn and keep his spot on the Patriots’ roster. After first making the cut as a UDFA in 2019, he spent his rookie season trying — and often failing — to live up to the demanding standards of superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

“I had to learn fast,” said Meyers, who caught 26 passes for 359 yards in his first pro season. “I didn’t really have an excuse. (Brady) was a guy who’d been playing for two decades, you know what I mean? I didn’t get the liberty of, ‘Oh, he’ll catch on one day.’ I came in with a first-round receiver, N’Keal. Tom Brady, future Hall of Famer. I had to pick it up real fast or I wouldn’t be here long. It definitely pushed the tempo, and I’m happy it worked out the way it did.”

That payoff wasn’t immediate, though. Meyers made the Patriots’ 53-man roster in 2020, but he spent the first several weeks buried on the depth chart. He played just 22 offensive snaps over New England’s first three games and did not see the field at all in its fourth or fifth.

His big break came in late October when a concussion knocked Harry out of a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A week later, Julian Edelman landed on injured reserve with what proved to be a career-ending knee injury. Meyers led the team in catches and receiving yards in consecutive losses to San Fran and Buffalo, then exploded with a 14-target, 12-catch, 169-yard effort in a Monday night victory over the New York Jets.

Meyers hardly left the field the rest of the season, finishing with 59 catches for 729 yards and a 72.8 percent catch rate. The former high school QB also threw two touchdown passes.

Despite Meyers’ breakout, the Patriots entered the offseason in dire need of talent at receiver and tight end, and their quartet of offensive additions pushed him away from the spotlight. But based on what we’ve seen thus far in training camp, Meyers very well could be New England’s most productive wideout again this season.

Over the Patriots’ last six competitive camp practices (so, excluding their two in-stadium walkthroughs), Newton is 14-for-15 when targeting Meyers in 11-on-11 drills. The only incompletion was batted down at the line by linebacker Kyle Van Noy. During that same span, rookie Mac Jones — who’s competing with Newton for the starting QB job — is a perfect 8-for-8 on passes to Meyers.

Newton and Jones are 7-of-11 and 8-of-11, respectively, when targeting Bourne during that span, and 1-of-4 and 7-of-8 when targeting Harry. Agholor, New England’s highest-paid wideout, has been hampered by an undisclosed injury and has not caught a pass in competitive 11-on-11s since last Tuesday.