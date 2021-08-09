Yam Madar Impresses In First Summer League Game For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics opened NBA Summer League play with an exciting win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Romeo Langford dropped the game-winning 3-pointer going back-to-back from deep with Payton Pritchard en route to an 85-83 win. But as Boston crawled back into things with a 17-2 run, it was point guard Yam Madar’s contributions that stood out.

“I was very happy with Yam,” Celtics Summer League coach Joe Mazzulla said postgame over Zoom. “I thought he did a great job of changing the game with his ball pressure.”

Madar played 17 minutes, finishing his debut with eight points, two rebounds and two assists after entering the game halfway through the first with a 10-0 Celtics deficit.

Yam's clean with it ? pic.twitter.com/FRaQtxnqMK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2021

Boston acquired him with a second round pick (No. 47) of the 2020 NFL Draft, but has been stashed overseas in Europe playing with Hapoel Tel Aviv. Upon arriving in Las Vegas for Summer League, Yam needed some time to get acquainted, but Mazzulla is happy how he’s responded to feedback.

“I think just finding his niche,” Mazzulla said. “I think he’s great in pick-and-roll, he’s aggressive, and just trigger-happy with making the right read, and that was one of the points of emphasis for him was can he make the right read over and over again.”