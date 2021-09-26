Bruins Forward Outlook: State Of Boston’s Situation Up Front

Three of these four figure to make up the fourth line, with the odd man out serving as the 13th forward. That is, unless one of the NHL-ready prospects, like Jack Studnicka, pushes them out.

This is a useful group though, Nosek and Wagner have deep playoff experience, while Lazar showed promising flashes with Boston last season. Frederic flamed out at the end of 2021, but at times in his rookie season proved why he was a first-round pick. A jump this season could really shake up the look of this group.

The NHL-Ready Prospects

Jack Studnicka, Karson Kuhlman, Oskar Steen, Anton Blidh, Zach Senyshyn, Steven Fogarty, Cameron Hughes, Jesper Froden

Kuhlman and Blidh are more or less graduating from prospect territory, while Fogarty only goes into this group because he’s on an NHL but technically a non-NHL roster forward. Studnicka has the highest ceiling of all these guys, while Kuhlman and Blidh you know what you’re getting at the NHL level.

Hughes is an interesting one to watch, as he has really blossomed in Providence and shown he could be a depth forward with the varsity. The logjam hurts someone like him most, as he’d be on many NHL rosters as a fourth liner or 13th forward.

Froden you can read more about here, but he also has a ton of upside entering his first North American season.

Steen still has refining left in his game, but was a major bright spot in the 2021 regular season final against the Washington Capitals.

Senyshyn has had so much bad luck, and it really feels like all he needs is an extended look with Boston. Of course, he has to earn that, but he shouldn’t be written off yet.