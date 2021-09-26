How Mel Almada Made MLB History When His Red Sox Career Started

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month — honoring the culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in New England sports. Click here to see all of our Hispanic Heritage Month content.

Mel Almada still deserves his flowers after all these years.

The slick-fielding, contact-hitting utility man made Major League Baseball history September 8, 1933 at Fenway Park when he debuted for the Boston Red Sox. He started in center field and went 1-for-4 in each game of a double-header, both of which the Red Sox dropped to the Detroit Tigers. The games’ results were rather unremarkable at the time, but the significance of Almada’s presence on the field would ripple through the ages because on that date he became the first Mexico-born player to feature in an MLB game.

“About the only consolation the crowd got out of the game was the good work by Almada, a new outfielder, who showed up wonderfully well in his first appearance as a big leaguer,” The Boston Globe wrote the next day, per The National Baseball Hall of Fame. “He made a hit in each game and two marvelous catches in the outfield and altogether, made a wonderful showing.”

The numbers Almada produced over his MLB career, which spanned parts of seven seasons between 1933 and 1939 were rather modest, and his resume doesn’t include end-of-season awards or MLB All-Star Game nods. Nevertheless, he was is and likely forever will be an icon and inspiration for baseball players born in Mexico and those of Mexican descent.

Although Almada’s baseball story was that of a pioneer and his ancestry includes a considerable family legacy, one important aspect of his personal story is common. He was born in Mexico — Huatabampo in the state of Sinaloa — but came to the United States with his family when he was an infant.

“My father always wanted us children to have an American education,” Almada told The Sporting News, per the Hall of Fame. “So when the opportunity came along for him to become Mexican consul at Los Angeles, he turned over most of his property to relatives and moved us all to this country. I was then only a year and one-half-old, so, you see, I am very much an American.”