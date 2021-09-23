Tom Brady Ducks Question About Replacing Drew Bledsoe 20 Years Ago

NESN Logo Sign In

September 23, 2001, is the day the New England Patriots dynasty truly began.

It was that day when Pats quarterback Drew Bledsoe, late in the fourth quarter while down 10-3 against the New York Jets, set off running when a play broke down. Bledsoe tried to leg out the first down, but right at the sideline and just before the first down marker, he was met by a Jets defender who flattened him.

That forced Bledsoe out of the game, and in came Brady.

The rest, as they say, is history.

But two decades later, and still playing (but, of course, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Brady didn’t seem to have much interest in talking about it.

?20 years ago — time flies,” Brady said, via a team-provided transcript. “It goes pretty fast. It’s been a long time since that happened. A lot happens in 20 years.”

Brady did give a more thoughtful answer when asked if he could have ever foreseen his career playing out the way it did.