The Red Sox are slumping, and Chris Sale is hoping to get Boston back on track.

Sale takes the mound Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field looking to halt a three-game losing streak.

The left-hander is 3-0 on the season with a 2.35 ERA.

For more on Sale, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.