Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Notes Potential Return For Red Sox Ace

Chris Sale has been away from the Boston Red Sox since the team learned of his positive COVID-19 result Thursday.

The Red Sox ace, though, has been asymptomatic during his absence from the team and manager Alex Cora offered the latest before Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“He feels great. He feels great,” Cora said during a video conference. “Obviously at home and trying to do whatever he can to stay in shape baseball-wise. I talked to him today and he said, ‘Whenever the days are done I’ll be ready.’ No symptoms, no setbacks. He just tested positive and that’s why he’s not with us.”

Sale was forced to miss his start against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.

The Red Sox begin their three-game set against the Mariners on Monday and will return to Boston after Wednesday’s contest. They will then start a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday and Cora believes there is a “good chance” Sale will make his next start during the Baltimore series. Sale will need to be out 10 days from his positive test.

Red Sox-Mariners is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday, and you can watch it live on NESN.