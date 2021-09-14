NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lineup is starting to look whole again.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both are both in the order Monday for a series opener against the Seattle Mariners, batting third and fifth, respectively.

Leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández returns to center field, resuming the Red Sox’s best outfield combination of him, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe. Kyle Shwarber hits second and will take over at first base, while Christian Vázquez is back behind the plate.

NESN will air Red Sox-Mariners in full, with pregame coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 10:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? You can stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Mariners game.

BOSTON RED SOX (81-64)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Kyle Schwarber, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

José Iglesias, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (11-8 5.15 ERA)