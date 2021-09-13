NESN Logo Sign In

Either Tom Brady represents the most calculated social media account on the planet, or we have officially given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a bit too much credit.

Brady posted his first victory video of the 2021 season Monday after his defending champion Buccaneers opened the campaign with a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The video included much of the usual, some rah-rah speech with highlights of teammates like tight end Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin from the game. Nothing to see here, right?

Well, that was until it was picked up that the clock in the background of Brady’s video read 3:28 and people couldn’t help but think the 44-year-old signal-caller was taking just another subtle shot at the Atlanta Falcons for the well-documented 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI.

And many used the fact that Brady’s Buccaneers happen to play — yes, you guessed it — the Falcons in their Week 2 contest as concrete validity.

In his weekly ?W? video, Tom Brady leaves a computer screen on in the back with the clock on 3:28.#Bucs play the #Falcons this week. What a savage. pic.twitter.com/5UoxVm687T — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2021

If Brady did in fact mean for it to happen that way, then that’s obviously some unparalleled trolling. And if not, well, perhaps we’re just giving the seven-time Super Bowl champion too much credit.