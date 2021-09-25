Fenway Park’s Quirky Design Just Saved A Would-Be Yankees Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Fenway Park is loaded with design quirks — consider them the consequence of being built in 1912 and renovated to keep up with the times over the past few decades.

And while most of them land on bucket lists (we’re looking at you, Green Monster seats) or are packed with historic charm (we see you, grandstand), one certain feature likely drew the ire of New York Yankees fans on Saturday.

Rougned Odor launched a deep fly ball off of Nick Pivetta in the bottom of the third inning that was headed back to the right field wall. It was projected to travel 385 feet, but thanks to the deep distance and the short right field wall, Hunter Renfroe was able to rob him of a trip around the bases.

According to the Twitter account @would_it_dong, the hit would have been a home run in every other major league ballpark.

Welcome to Boston.