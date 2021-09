NESN Logo Sign In

It’s the final Boston Red Sox homestand of the 2021 MLB season.

Before Friday night’s Red Sox game against the New York Yankees, George Balekji went to the Budweiser Pregame Party at the Cask ‘n Flagon to see who Sox fans thought was the MVP of Boston’s 2021 season.

Check it out for yourself in the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.