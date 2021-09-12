How Mac Jones Performed In Patriots’ Season-Opening Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — What’s the worst possible outcome for a pass attempt that doesn’t result in a turnover or points for the other team?

Mac Jones came close on his first career dropback.

After starting the opening drive of his regular-season NFL debut with four consecutive handoffs, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback faced immediate pressure off the edge from Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who’d shot past motioning tight end Jonnu Smith. Jones appeared to panic, spiking the ball backward in Smith’s direction as Van Ginkel and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins bore down on him.

A forward spike is an incompletion. A backward one? That’s a fumble. Fortunately for the Patriots, Smith pounced on the ball, limiting the damage to a 13-yard loss.

And rather than a harbinger of more first-game jitters, that proved to be but an early speedbump in an otherwise impressive outing for the first-round draft pick.

Jones, who beat out Cam Newton for the starting job in training camp, completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers as the Patriots fell to the Dolphins 17-16 in Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Jones’ touchdown pass capped a seven-play, 54-yard drive that was kept alive by an Elandon Roberts roughing-the-passer penalty. Two plays later, Jones absorbed another hit from Roberts as he fired a 7-yard scoring strike to Agholor.