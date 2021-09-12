Watch Jonathan Jones Pick Off Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa For Patriots In Week 1

What was Tua doing here?

by

The Patriots put the pressure on Tua Tagovailoa, and then capitalized when he threw up a frantic prayer ball.

With plenty of time left against Miami in Week 1 on Sunday, New England earned its offense another opportunity to take the lead in the fourth quarter, chasing the Dolphins’ quarterback out of the pocket on 3rd-and-7.

Right before Matt Judon could lay Tagovailoa out, the Alabama product made a questionable decision to throw into traffic. And after the football was bobbled around, New England’s Jonathan Jones came up with it.

It was a huge momentum swing. Unfortunately, the drive finished the same way it started: with a turnover.

More NFL:

Skip Bayless’ Mac Jones Take Suggests He Didn’t Even Watch Patriots-Dolphins
Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Previous Article

Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury: Latest On Washington QB After Leaving Game
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

How Mac Jones Performed In Patriots’ Season-Opening Loss To Dolphins

Picked For You

Related