Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season Opening Loss To Dolphins

The Patriots began their new season in disappointing fashion Sunday, suffering a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

New England was sloppy, undisciplined and a bit disjointed on both sides of the ball. However, plenty of things happened in the game that Patriots fans should feel encouraged by.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 1 edition:

STUDS

Damien Harris, RB

He could’ve landed in the “duds” section due to his late-game fumble, but Harris nevertheless was one of the Patriots’ best players in this game. Overcoming an occasionally spotty offensive line, the third-year back rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries.

Obviously, that fumble can’t happen. But Harris still showed why he has a chance to become a star running back in the NFL.

Nelson Agholor, WR

Few knew what to expect in this game from Agholor, who recently has battled an ankle injury and really didn’t do much during the preseason. Well, New England’s top wideout delivered in his debut, catching five balls for 72 yards and a touchdown.