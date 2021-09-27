Jaylen Brown Update: Celtics Clear Star To Participate In Training Camp Fully

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s all systems go for Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics have cleared the star wing to participate fully in training camp. Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made the announcement Monday at Celtics Media Day, albeit without mentioning Brown specifically, according to NBA writer Keith Smith.

“Brad Stevens says other than Juwan Morgan, who will be limited for a day, the Celtics are fully cleared to practice,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “That will include Jaylen Brown after offseason wrist surgery.”

Brown tore his scapholunate ligament in his left wrist in early May. The injury sidelined him for Boston’s final seven games of the regular season as well as six postseason games. Brown ultimately underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The 24-year-old last week told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears he has been working on improving as a playmaker and overcoming a lingering knee issue in addition to healing from the wrist surgery.

Brown will begin showcasing has array of talents to his Celtics teammates and coaches again Tuesday when the team holds the first of its training camp practices.