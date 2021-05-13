Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Reveal Initial Timetable For Return To Court

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown officially is on the mend.

The Boston Celtics guard underwent successful surgery Wednesday on his left wrist, according to the team. Brown will miss the remainder of season due to the injury.

“Celtics guard Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.”

here’s a post-op photo of Brown:

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GPGDR9pE7k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2021

By the way, Brown’s surgery is the same procedure that ended Romeo Langford’s rookie season and forced the Celtics youngster to miss a large chunk of his sophomore campaign.

As for the rest of the Celtics, they have two games left in their regular season before facing the Charlotte Hornets in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.