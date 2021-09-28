NESN Logo Sign In

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones always has been known to say what comes to his mind, and he certainly depicted that to be true Tuesday.

Jones used an outlandish comparison while speaking about Cowboys rookie star Micah Parsons, who has completely remolded his game as a linebacker to defensive end due to some injuries on the Dallas defense.

So, how does Jones feel about the 2021 first-round pick?

“He’s as pure as mother’s milk,” Jones said when addressing Parsons, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He just basically steps out there and gives you everything he’s got. Nature gave him skills and, boy, does he know how to use them.”

Parsons seemingly thought the comparison was rather comical as he responded with 10 laughing face emojis while admitting, “I never heard this one before.”

?????????? I never heard this one before https://t.co/HaUSZ8RutP — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 28, 2021

Parsons already has tallied 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in the first three games. He has shown both his power and aggressiveness on that side of the ball while looking like a fixture in the Cowboys defense for years to come.