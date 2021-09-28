Watch Kyle Schwarber Blast That Put Red Sox Up Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber set the tone early.

He put just enough on a fly ball to center to hit it out of Orioles Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

In the Boston Red Sox series opener against Baltimore, the left fielder Schwarber took the first pitch he saw against Zimmerman 411 feet away to give his team the early edge.

Check it out.

Schwarber being Schwarber ? pic.twitter.com/6dYcGqWl6W — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2021

It was Schwarber’s 32nd home run of the season, and helped to put the Red Sox up 1-0 in the top of the second.

He trade-deadline acquisition continues to produce at the plate for Boston.