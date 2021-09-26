Jonnu Smith’s Slippery Fingers Lead To Saints Pick Six Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots started the second half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints the same way they played for most of the first half: Not good.

The Saints increased their lead on the Patriots’ first play after halftime by picking off Mac Jones and returning it for a touchdown. The interception was Jones’ second of the afternoon, a major turnaround from the first two weeks, when the rookie attempted 69 passes against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets without such a blemish.

Jonnu Smith really is to blame for the third-quarter INT, though, as the Patriots tight end couldn’t corral a (catchable?) pass over the middle. Instead, the ball slipped off his fingertips and into the air, allowing Malcolm Jenkins to snatch it for the pick six.

The half-opening interception was a microcosm of Smith’s day, as he had a hard time catching the football throughout New England’s Week 3 contest.