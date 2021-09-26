Jonnu Smith’s Slippery Fingers Lead To Saints Pick Six Vs. Patriots

The interception was Mac Jones' second of Week 3

by

The New England Patriots started the second half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints the same way they played for most of the first half: Not good.

The Saints increased their lead on the Patriots’ first play after halftime by picking off Mac Jones and returning it for a touchdown. The interception was Jones’ second of the afternoon, a major turnaround from the first two weeks, when the rookie attempted 69 passes against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets without such a blemish.

Jonnu Smith really is to blame for the third-quarter INT, though, as the Patriots tight end couldn’t corral a (catchable?) pass over the middle. Instead, the ball slipped off his fingertips and into the air, allowing Malcolm Jenkins to snatch it for the pick six.

Check out the play below.

The half-opening interception was a microcosm of Smith’s day, as he had a hard time catching the football throughout New England’s Week 3 contest.

More Patriots:

Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Saints
NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski
Previous Article

NASCAR Las Vegas Live Stream: Watch South Point 400 Online, On TV
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Christian Arroyo Returns In Series Finale

Picked For You

Related