NASCAR Las Vegas Live Stream: Watch South Point 400 Online, On TV

The NASCAR Cup Series is down to 12, and they’ll be heading to the City of Sin as the playoffs continue.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday evening will play host to the South Point 400, which marks the first leg in the Round of 12.

Kyle Larson will be on the pole, followed by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick. You can view the full starting order here.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s South Point 400.

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live