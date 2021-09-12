Mac Jones Wanted Nelson Agholor To Keep Ball After First Patriots TD

It’s typical player-speak when athletes say they’re more concerned with team accomplishments than individual ones.

But Mac Jones said it with his actions after a huge milestone in his career.

Following the rookie’s first touchdown pass for the New England Patriots to teammate Nelson Agholor, the quarterback’s teammates tried to give him the ball for a keepsake.

Jones wasn’t having it, instead trying to get Agholor to keep it himself, as it also was the receiver’s first game as a Patriot. The duo played hot potato with the ball in what made for a nice moment.

Hopefully there’s more where that came from.

