Red Sox Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand Entering Final Stretch Run

Team Record Games back Boston 80-62 +1 New York 78-62 – Toronto 77-62 1/2 Oakland 76-64 2 Seattle 76-64 2

If the Red Sox take care of business, they have a clear inside track to not only earning a berth in the wild-card game but hosting it, too. The Yankees are in a tailspin, having lost their last six and eight of 10. The Blue Jays might actually be Boston’s biggest competition and could be the ones who break up the possibility of a Red Sox-Yankees one-game playoff.

The Sox and Jays won’t play again this season, adding another wrinkle to the situation. In fact, here’s what the Red Sox schedule looks like the rest of the way.

3 at Chicago White Sox

3 at Seattle

3 vs. Baltimore

2 vs. New York Mets

3 vs. New York Yankees

3 at Baltimore

3 at Washington

The next week and a half will almost certainly decide the race. The White Sox are one of the best teams in baseball, and they’re jockeying for position with Houston to host a first-round series. They still have plenty to play for and present a difficult challenge for the (Red) Sox.

That three-game series in Seattle, however, looks much more important now than it did in April or even August. The Mariners almost have to sweep that three-game set to give themselves a chance, and the West Coast has not been kind to the Sox in recent years.

Then, of course, that two-game set at home vs. the Yankees might as well be a playoff series.

The Yankees better get their act together because they have a gauntlet coming into the clubhouse. They have three with the Mets this weekend and then a make-up game Monday with the Twins. They do have six games combined against Baltimore and Texas mixed in, but they end the season with 12 games against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays, nine of which are on the road. They might luck out getting Tampa Bay in the final weekend of the season with nothing to play for, but by then, the Yankees themselves might be out of the race.

If the Blue Jays can at least tread water in six games against Tampa Bay down the stretch, they are well-positioned to get in. The Jays have 23 games left, and 14 of those contests are with Baltimore or Minnesota, clubs that are 49 and 16 games below .500, respectively.