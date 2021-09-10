Cam Newton Opens Up About Patriots Release, Explains Practice Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

In a video streamed live Friday on his YouTube channel, Cam Newton shared his unfiltered thoughts on his release from the New England Patriots.

“Did it catch me by surprise, being released? Absolutely,” Newton said in a conversation with his father, Cecil.

During the nearly 45-minute-long video, Newton assessed his performance during his roster battle with Mac Jones, explained the circumstances that led to his five-day absence from the Patriots and offered a glimpse into the conversation he had with head coach Bill Belichick when he was informed of his release.

“I’ve been playing long enough to have got it remotely two years ago with the Panthers, but I never really got that call where, ‘Hey, come to the office,’ ” Newton said. “It was funny, as a matter of fact, to me. I’m laughing at it now. I walked in, and they were like, ‘Oh, hold up, Cam, Cam, Cam. Bill wants to meet with you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, cool.’ But Bill’s office is down here, and they were like, ‘No, he’s in here.’ And that’s when I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, I see what’s going on.’

“When it happened, we went through the meeting, Matt Patricia was there, Bill was there. We greeted each other, and we just started talking. At that time, they told me that they were going to give the reins to Mac, and I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ And it didn’t dawn on me. I was like, ‘Y’all releasing me?’ I was confused, because Bill was — we all were shocked. It was uncomfortable for everybody.”

After Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, won the starting job, the Patriots chose to release Newton rather than keeping him on as a backup. Newton said he “absolutely” would have accepted a second-string role but that having him on the roster would have been a “distraction” for Jones.

“Mac Jones didn’t beat me out,” Newton said. “But I would have been a distraction knowing that if they would have gave him the starting role, they knew the perception that it would have had if the success didn’t come as they were (expecting). …