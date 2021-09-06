NFL Rumors: Chris Hogan, Ex-Patriots WR, Re-Signs With Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Hogan will resume his NFL career after all.

The free agent wide receiver will sign with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday, citing a source. Hogan spent training camp with the Saints, but they cut him from their initial 53-man roster last week. However, New Orleans assured Hogan they’d bring him back for Week 1.

“… Impressed them this summer,” Garafolo wrote in a tweet. “Was always the plan to bring him back as part of the roster reshuffle following the cut to 53.”

Hogan, 33, spent the 2020 NFL season with the New York Jets, but injuries limited him to just five games.

Most of the NFL success he enjoyed came between 2016 and 2018, when he helped the New England Patriots win two Super Bowls in three seasons.

Hogan briefly left the NFL in February when he declared for the Premier Lacrosse League draft. He ultimately suited up and played two games in the lax league before deciding to return to the NFL.