Patriots Injuries: Trent Brown Questionable To Return To Dolphins Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ starting offensive line took an early hit Sunday.
Backup Justin Herron replaced Trent Brown at left tackle for the second offensive series of New England’s season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
Shortly thereafter, the Patriots announced Brown was questionable to return with a calf injury.
Brown remained on the sideline with his helmet off when New England’s offense returned to the field for its third series.
Brown started every game at left tackle for the 2018 Super Bowl-winning Patriots before spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas traded him back to New England in March, and the 6-foot-8 bookend enjoyed a strong training camp, now playing right tackle with Isaiah Wynn starting on the left side.
Herron, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, played in 12 games with six starts last season.