Patriots Injuries: Trent Brown Questionable To Return To Dolphins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ starting offensive line took an early hit Sunday.

Backup Justin Herron replaced Trent Brown at left tackle for the second offensive series of New England’s season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Shortly thereafter, the Patriots announced Brown was questionable to return with a calf injury.

Brown remained on the sideline with his helmet off when New England’s offense returned to the field for its third series.

Trent Brown has a large wrap on his right calf. Justin Herron still in as the Patriots? O begins its fourth series. pic.twitter.com/ZyhMBVspr2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 12, 2021

Brown started every game at left tackle for the 2018 Super Bowl-winning Patriots before spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas traded him back to New England in March, and the 6-foot-8 bookend enjoyed a strong training camp, now playing right tackle with Isaiah Wynn starting on the left side.

Herron, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, played in 12 games with six starts last season.