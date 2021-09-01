Patriots Reportedly ‘Calling Around’ On Potential Backups For Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

As of 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, there was only quarterback on the Patriots 53-man roster: Mac Jones.

Don’t be surprised if that changes in the near future.

New England is exploring adding another backup quarterback to its roster, according to multiple reports. The Patriots reportedly signed Brian Hoyer (a roster cutdown casualty) to their practice squad Wednesday, and Jarrett Stidham will miss at least the first six games of the regular season while on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

“Sounds like the Patriots have looked into adding another QB to their practice squad,” Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus tweeted Wednesday. Evan Lazar of CLNS corroborated the report.

Hearing the same as Doug. #Patriots calling around on backup QB options. https://t.co/pq9XsK2r2u — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 1, 2021

For what it’s worth, the Patriots reportedly did not offer the veteran a backup position before cutting him Tuesday. So, a reunion seems unlikely.

Whom could the Patriots target for backup QB options? We came up with a list of five following Newton’s release.