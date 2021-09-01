Patriots Reportedly Plan To Re-Sign QB Brian Hoyer, As Many Expected

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Hoyer reportedly will be on the Patriots roster after all.

New England plans to re-sign the veteran quarterback and could complete a deal by the end of Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Hoyer was among Tuesday’s cuts, but many expected his removal from the roster to be short-lived.

Here’s Breer’s report:

“The Patriots are indeed planning to re-sign Brian Hoyer ahead of Week 1, after they take care of some roster house-cleaning, I’m told. Deal could be done as soon as later today.”

It’s unclear what roster shuffling the Patriots will do to facilitate Hoyer’s return. One popular example: Placing N’Keal Harry on short-term injured reserve — allowing him to return during the season — would open up a spot on the 53-man roster for Hoyer.

Hoyer’s role on the 2021 Patriots also remains to be seen. With Cam Newton now out of the picture, Hoyer and rookie Mac Jones, the presumed starter, would be the only quarterbacks on the roster. New England seemingly could add another quality backup before the season opener. They also might be comfortable with Jarrett Stidham as the primary backup, once the third-year quarterback is healthy.

Hoyer, 35, has played for the Patriots in six of his 12 NFL seasons, including three of the last four. He first signed with New England in 2009 as an undrafted free agent.