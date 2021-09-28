PSG Vs. Man City: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info For Champions League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UEFA Champions League matchups don’t get richer this PSG versus Man City in this day and age.

The teams will meet Tuesday in Paris at Parc des Princes in a Champions League Group A clash, which pits the world’s richest teams against each other. Manchester City leads the group with three points after one game, while Paris Saint-Germain is tied for second place with one point.

The teams last met earlier this year in the 2021 Champions League semifinals. Manchester City beat PSG 2-1 in Paris to complete a 4-1 aggregate win. Will PSG exact a measure of revenge?

Here’s when and how to watch PSG-Man City in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com