Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Sits Amid Slump

After dropping the series opener to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, the Red Sox are back at it on Tuesday.

They’ll be doing so without Kyle Schwarber, who is sitting this one out. In his pregame press conference, Boston manager Alex Cora said the decision wasn’t performance-based, but rather because the Red Sox are set to face a pair of left-handed pitchers. The Mariners are going with lefty Tyler Anderson on Tuesday before sending lefthander Marco Gonzales to the hill in the rubber game Wednesday.

Still, it’s certainly worth noting that Schwarber is hitless through five games and 3-for-25 in his last eight. He also made an error at first base in the seventh inning on Monday that cost Boston the game.

With him sidelined, Bobby Dalbec will get the start at first base, batting sixth, while Alex Verdugo is back in left field. He will hit eighth.

Hunter Renfroe, playing right field, will bat second, taking Schwarber’s place in the order. That moves him up from seventh, a spot Kevin Plawecki — taking over for Christian Vázquez behind the plate — now occupies.

NESN will air Red Sox-Mariners in full, with pregame coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 10:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? You can stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

