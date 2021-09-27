Red Sox Notes: Being Swept By Yankees Not ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

NESN Logo Sign In

It felt like the biggest series of the year three days ago, as the Boston Red Sox prepared to host the New York Yankees amid a tight playoff race.

But with the Yankees pulling off the sweep thanks to a 6-3 result on Sunday, they managed to pull one game ahead of the Red Sox to claim the first American League wild card spot.

“It’s not where we wanted coming into the series, right?” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said via Zoom after the loss. “We wanted to win the series and keep that first wild card. But it didn’t happen, but we’re still in position to make the playoffs. That’s not the worst-case scenario.”

The Red Sox maintain the second wild card spot, with just a 1/2 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

But for as big as this series felt for both sides, a lot more is riding on how New York’s next series goes against Toronto.

“We still have a wild card spot, right? So we know that the Jays and the Yankees are playing against each other,” Cora said.

Starting Tuesday, Boston’s two AL East rivals face off before New York pivots to the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, leaving little margin for error. After their series with the Yankees, the Blue Jays end things off with the Baltimore Orioles.