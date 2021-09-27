Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Sweep, Edge Boston In Wild Card Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

Missed opportunities marked the theme for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, as both teams flirted with a lead neither seemed to want.

Ultimately the Yankees managed to pull it out, 6-3, thanks to a huge eighth-inning led by Aaron Judge and another homer for Giancarlo Stanton.

With the win, the Yankees improve to 89-67 and edge the 88-68 Red Sox for the first wild card spot in the American League.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A win for Boston wouldn’t have been pretty, but New York certainly got lucky here. Especially after the seventh inning.

The Red Sox tied the game in their half of the seventh frame, and with two outs, Kyle Schwarber hit a pop-up foul. Instead of catching it to end the inning, D.J. LeMahieu lost the ball in the air. After Schwarber put it in play, Joey Gallo misplayed another pop up, which went for an outfield error and allowed Alex Verdugo to score.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, their defensive miscues proved more costly as Bobby Dalbec misplayed a pop up in foul territory and Christian Vázquez couldn’t handle a third strike prior to Judge’s eventual game-winning hit in the eighth.