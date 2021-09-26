Red Sox Place Reliever Josh Taylor On 10-Day Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox placed Josh Taylor on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the New York Yankees.

The reliever has been suffering from a lower back strain, which made him unavailable Saturday in a loss where the Yankees took advantage of the Red Sox’s bullpen. Taylor underwent an MRI on Sunday and subsequently was added to the IL. The designation is retroactive to Sept. 23.

In 61 games this season, Taylor has posted a 3.40 ERA with 60 strikeouts. With Boston having just six regular-season games remaining after Sunday, it’s unlikely Taylor will return before the postseason, should the Red Sox maintain their position for one of the American League’s wild card spots.

It will be a tall task, as Boston also has been without fellow bullpen arm Garrett Whitlock.

The Red Sox have called up Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester. Bazardo has thrown two scoreless relief appearances with Boston’s major league squad this season.