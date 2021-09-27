NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After the New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss, they were presented with an ideal get-right opportunity: a tasty matchup against the New York Jets and their rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson. They capitalized, rolling to a 25-6 victory.

The Patriots won’t get the Jets — or the Jacksonville Jaguars, or the Houston Texans — after Sunday’s 28-13 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. They’ll get the GOAT.

Next up for New England is the matchup that’s been circled on calendars since May, perhaps the most anticipated regular-season game in NFL history: the Patriots hosting Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the legendary quarterback’s return to Gillette Stadium.

The Bucs aren’t unbeatable. The Los Angeles Rams proved that Sunday afternoon, dispatching Brady’s troops 34-24 to hand Tampa Bay its first loss since last November. But for the Patriots to topple the defending Super Bowl champs, they’ll need to play a whole lot better than they did in their latest outing.

The Patriots’ issues against New Orleans were myriad. As head coach Bill Belichick said, his team was “inconsistent in every area.”

They couldn’t move the ball early, going three-and-out on their first three offensive possessions. They couldn’t run the ball at all; quarterback Mac Jones finished as their leading rusher with 26 yards. They couldn’t protect Jones, allowing nine QB hits in the first half and 11 overall. They scored just one touchdown and couldn’t find the end zone in their lone red-zone visit, dropping their success rate there to a league-worst 2-for-8. After two turnover-free games, Jones threw three interceptions.

Jonnu Smith had as many drops that resulted in a pick-six (one) as catches on his six targets. Fellow tight end Hunter Henry jumped offsides on fourth-and-1, killing a promising two-minute drill late in the first half.