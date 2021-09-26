James White Injury: How Lengthy Absence Would Impact Patriots Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — With James White potentially facing a length injury absence, the New England Patriots suddenly might be regretting that Sony Michel trade.

But that’s a different conversation from the one we’re about to have. Plus, Michel is gone and isn’t coming back.

White left in the first quarter of New England’s eventual loss to the New Orleans Saints after suffering a hip injury. The veteran back was carted off and immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. It doesn’t look good.

In addition to potentially losing a locker room leader and proven playoff performer, the Patriots also would be without a key member of their offense. In Weeks 1 and 2, White looked like he’d recaptured his vintage form and once again was a force on third downs.

So, what now for an offense that’s led by a rookie quarterback and still is getting its new pieces up to speed?

Let’s start with the players currently on the roster.

Damien Harris, an emerging star and the bell-cow in New England’s backfield, needs to prepare for an increased workload. Unless you count Brandon Bolden — who also should expect an uptick in usage — Harris is the most proven player on the depth chart. This should concern you if you’re a Patriots fan, given Harris’ injury history and the issues with New England’s offensive line. Hopefully he can hold up.