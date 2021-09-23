NESN Logo Sign In

The special City Connection uniforms of the Boston Red Sox have been polarizing.

Fans were vocal about them since they debuted, not feeling the the bright yellow and baby blue look which strays far from the traditional red, white, navy and gray. But now you see the yellow sprinkled all over Fenway Park and on road trips alike, with many really embracing it.

And even the biggest critics must admit — you shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken. And there’s nothing wrong with a seven-game win streak — five of which have come in the bright alternates.

“I love them. I do,” starting pitcher Chris Sale said about the uniforms after a 12-5 win over the New York Mets.

The ace has been a tough critic of gimmicky and impracticable jerseys in the past.

“I know that might be a surprise to some people, but no, I think it’s great. And obviously what it represents means even more to us. I think that that’s it. It’s kind of crazy, right? We’re wearing yellow, we’re wearing baby blue. We’re a red, white, gray, blue team, but it makes it fun, you know?”

The Red Sox debuted the special edition look on April 17 for Patriots Day weekend. The colors pay tribute to the tragic Boston Marathon bombing that brought the city together in 2013. The font on the front is reminiscent of the public transit lettering and the numbers on the back look similar to the Boston Marathon’s finish line. The goal was to connect the community and team to Boston’s underserved neighborhoods in the process.